Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
15:00
Seafield Crematorium
JOHNSTONE Nancy (New Winton /Tranent)
Suddenly, at home, on Friday, October 25, 2019, Nancy, a loving wife of the late Rob, cherished mum of Grace, Mary and Wilma. Nancy was a devoted sister, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, November 8, at 3 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Nancy will be taken for Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 31, 2019
