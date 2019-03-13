|
MULHERON Myra (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Myra (Former member of Sighthill Bowling Club), beloved wife of the late Tommy, greatly loved mum, granny and great-granny to her family. Funeral service will be held at St Nicholas, Sighthill, on Monday, March 18, at 9.30 am, thereafter Myra will be laid to rest at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be taken after the service in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
