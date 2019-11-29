Home

Morag (Macpherson) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Morag (nee Macpherson) (Haddington)
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Florabank Care Home, Morag (Mogie), beloved wife of the late William (Ref), much loved mum of Sheena and Keith and dear mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. A church service will take place at Athelstaneford Parish Church, on Thursday, December 5, at
11 am, thereafter an interment at St Martin's Cemetery, Haddington, at approximately 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
