MONTGOMERY Monica (nee Cowe) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Abercorn Nursing Home, on September 30, 2019, Monica, beloved wife of the late Allan, much loved mum of Anne-Maria, Richard and Keith, mother-in-law to Robert, Sianne and Jane, cherished granny to Colin Paul, Laura, Sarah and Andrew, great-granny to Ruby, Alex and Max. Loving sister of Felicity, the late Maureen and Sheila. Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Newbigging, Musselburgh, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10.00 am, thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery, at 11.15 am. Both to which all friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 17, 2019