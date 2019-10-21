|
ROLLO Molly (nee Forrest) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at Thornlea Nursing Home, on October 15, 2019, Molly, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Robert, dear mother-in-law of Linda, loved gran of Louise and Nicolla, loved great-gran of Callum and Abbie and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be given at the door after the service in aid of Royal National Institute for the Blind.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 21, 2019