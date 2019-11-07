|
STEEL Mitchell Stopper (Currie / Balerno)
Suddenly, after a long illness, bravely borne, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Mitchell, beloved husband of Ann much loved father to Pat, Graeme, Val and the late Paul, stepfather to Richard, loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. A celebration of Mitchell's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, November 15, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019