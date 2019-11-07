Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell STEEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell Stopper STEEL

Notice Condolences

Mitchell Stopper STEEL Notice
STEEL Mitchell Stopper (Currie / Balerno)
Suddenly, after a long illness, bravely borne, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Mitchell, beloved husband of Ann much loved father to Pat, Graeme, Val and the late Paul, stepfather to Richard, loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren. A celebration of Mitchell's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, November 15, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -