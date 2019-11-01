Home

THOMSON Michael (Mike) (Longniddry / Granton)
Suddenly, after a long illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Mike, much loved brother to Penny, Colin, Kenneth and Elizabeth, father to Tod, loving uncle, dear brother-in-law, good friend to all who knew him and sadly missed by all. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Wednesday, November 6, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome, casual wear only please. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 1, 2019
