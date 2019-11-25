|
RITCHIE Michael (Mike) (Saughton Mains / Aberlady)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on November 14, 2019. Michael, beloved son of the late Joey and Peggy, dad to Paula and Jillian, also a much loved brother and uncle to his family. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 29, at 1 pm, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 2 pm. Floral tributes can be sent to H & W Harkess, 12 Drum Street, Edinburgh, EH17 8QH, or in lieu of flowers there will be a collection taken in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 25, 2019