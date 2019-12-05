|
REILLY Michael (Edinburgh / County Mayo)
Peacefully, at Roodlands Hospital, on Tuesday, November 19, aged 92 years. Loving father of Michael, Mary, and PJ. Loving grandfather and father-in-law. The late Michael Reilly will be received into St Patricks RC Church, at 5 pm, on Wednesday, December 11. Funeral service to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St Patricks RC Church (Cowgate), at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 5, 2019