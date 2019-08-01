|
O'HARA Michael (Redding)
Mick died peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Friday, July 24, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at 11.30 am, at Falkirk Crematorium. All are welcome. Family flowers only. This loving husband, dad and grandad will be sorely missed by his wife June, sons Christopher and Simon and their wives Helen and Ashley and most of all by his adored grandchildren Neve, Jude, Finlay and Callum. Night, Night grandad,
Lots of love and kisses,
We are watching for your star.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019