Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael (Mick) MOORE

Notice Condolences

Michael (Mick) MOORE Notice
MOORE Michael (Mick) (Loanhead / Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly, at Astley Ainslie Hospital, Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Michael, much loved husband of Carol, father to Kelly, Michael and Shaun, doting grandad to all his grandchildren, dear brother to Caroline and uncle, will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 am, all welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.