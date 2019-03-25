|
MOORE Michael (Mick) (Loanhead / Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly, at Astley Ainslie Hospital, Edinburgh, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, Michael, much loved husband of Carol, father to Kelly, Michael and Shaun, doting grandad to all his grandchildren, dear brother to Caroline and uncle, will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 am, all welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2019
