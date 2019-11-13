Home

Michael McFAUL

Michael McFAUL Notice
McFAUL
Michael (Danderhall)
Suddenly, at Rymonth Hostel, St Andrews on November 4, 2019, Michael, beloved son of the late John and Cathy, loving brother of Danny, Jennifer and Rona, much loved brother-in-law of Jeanette and David and devoted uncle and great-uncle to his nieces and nephews. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, November 19, at 1.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made to Downs Syndrome Association.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019
