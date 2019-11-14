Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

Michael HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON (John) Michael (formerly Carlton Street, Edinburgh / Kelso) Peacefully, at Marionville Care Home, Edinburgh, on November 5, 2019. Michael, aged 82, husband of the late Mary Bryden, former husband of the late Judith Burgon. Proud and loving father of Giles and Peter. Former Major, KOSB and NHS Primary Care administrator. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, November 19, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome.Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -