|
|
|
HAMILTON
(John) Michael
(formerly Carlton Street, Edinburgh / Kelso)
Peacefully, at Marionville Care Home, Edinburgh, on November 5, 2019.
Michael, aged 82, husband of the late Mary Bryden, former husband of the late Judith Burgon. Proud and loving father of Giles and Peter. Former Major, KOSB and NHS Primary Care administrator. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, November 19, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome.Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 14, 2019