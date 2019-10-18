|
|
|
BLAIR Michael (Tranent / Ormiston)
The family are sincerely grateful to relatives and friends for attending Michael's funeral service and the kind expressions of sympathy. They are appreciative of the support from the home carers and the many other people who supported Michael at home. Thank you to Kay for the lovely service and Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent for their organisation.
Thank you for all donations received which totalled £200 and was kindly donated to the Tranent Defibrillator Fund.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 18, 2019