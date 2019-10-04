|
Blair Michael Reynolds (Ormiston / Tranent)
Suddenly, on Monday, September 23, 2019, Michael, much loved husband of the late Christine (nee Wise), adored uncle to Janice, Peter, Christine, Carol and their families, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to far too many to mention. A funeral service will take place at Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent, on Friday, October 11, at 10 am, thereafter at West Byres Cemetery for 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, but donations to Tranent Defibrillator Charity welcome. A bus will be in attendance from Tranent Police Station at 10.25 am with a pick up at Co-op in Ormiston.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019