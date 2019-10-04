Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BLAIR

Notice Condolences

Michael BLAIR Notice
Blair Michael Reynolds (Ormiston / Tranent)
Suddenly, on Monday, September 23, 2019, Michael, much loved husband of the late Christine (nee Wise), adored uncle to Janice, Peter, Christine, Carol and their families, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to far too many to mention. A funeral service will take place at Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent, on Friday, October 11, at 10 am, thereafter at West Byres Cemetery for 10.45 am. Family flowers only please, but donations to Tranent Defibrillator Charity welcome. A bus will be in attendance from Tranent Police Station at 10.25 am with a pick up at Co-op in Ormiston.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.