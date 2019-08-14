|
SCOTT Merle Baillie
(née Anderson) (Linlithgow)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home, on August 8, 2019, Merle, beloved and cherished wife of George, adored sister of Niel, much loved mum of Ewen, Kathryn and Gwen, favourite mum-in-law of Joanne and Christian, proud granny of Chris (with Gemma), Callum (with Rachel), Manon, Shaun and Liam and devoted great-granny of Mia. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, August 20, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019