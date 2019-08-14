Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:30
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Baillie (Anderson) SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Merle Baillie (Anderson) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Merle Baillie
(née Anderson) (Linlithgow)
Suddenly, but peacefully at home, on August 8, 2019, Merle, beloved and cherished wife of George, adored sister of Niel, much loved mum of Ewen, Kathryn and Gwen, favourite mum-in-law of Joanne and Christian, proud granny of Chris (with Gemma), Callum (with Rachel), Manon, Shaun and Liam and devoted great-granny of Mia. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, August 20, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.