|
|
|
GOODLET Melita (Lita)
(nee Baigent) (Clerwood)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh on Friday, November 15, 2019. Lita, beloved wife of the late Alex (Alexander), loving mum to Alex, Joyce, Eileen and Ronald and treasured granny to her seven grandchildren and a wonderful great- granny to her eight great grandchildren. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, December 6, at 11 am, to which all are welcome.
No flowers please, donations will be gratefully received at the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019