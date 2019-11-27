|
|
|
MORRISON Mel (South Queensferry)
At St Columba's Hospice, on November 24, 2019, Mel, aged 48 years. Beloved wife of Kenny, devoted mum of Erin and Abbie, dearly loved daughter of Murtagh and Margaret and a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. Requiem Mass will be held at St Margaret's Church, South Queensferry, on December 4, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at South Queensferry Cemetery, for approximately 11.15 am.
Family Announcements
0131 370 0848
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2019