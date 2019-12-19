Home

May (Lothian) NISBET

May (Lothian) NISBET Notice
NISBET May (nee Lothian) (Great Junction Street, Leith)
Sadly, but peacefully at Forthland Lodge, Edinburgh, on Friday, December 13, 2019, May, beloved wife of the late Robert, very much loved mum of Alex and daughter-in-law Diane, cherished granny to Laura, Sandy and Sam.
She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all the family.
Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, December 24, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 19, 2019
