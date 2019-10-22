Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
09:30
St John Cantius and St Nicholas Church
Broxburn
May (McCue) LAWSON

May (McCue) LAWSON Notice
LAWSON May (nee McCue) (Broxburn)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, on October 16, 2019, May, beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Liam, Una and John. A loving nana of Ciaran, Liam, Conor, Georgia and Aidan. Requiem Mass, to which all are welcome, will be held at St John Cantius and St Nicholas Church, Broxburn, on Friday, October 25, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Loaninghill Cemetery. There will be a retiral collection for the Stroke Unit, St John's Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 22, 2019
