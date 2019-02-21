Home

May (Pamela) BOSWELL

May (Pamela) BOSWELL Notice
BOSWELL May (Pamela) (Southside / Telford)
Unexpectedly, at home, on Friday, February 4, 2019, May, aged 61 years, daughter of the late Marion and Bill, much loved sister of Michael and the late Billy, dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 1, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, if desired, donations can be made after the service for Greenpeace or at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries Please wear bright colours if you wish.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
