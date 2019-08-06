Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00
Maurice (Moj) HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

Maurice (Moj) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Maurice (Moj) (Liberton, Edinburgh / Battlefield, Glasgow)
Peacefully, on July 29, 2019, at Northcare Manor, after an illness bravely borne, Moj, much loved and loving husband of Linda and a dearly loved dad, step-dad and grandad and special pal to grandma. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, August 12, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019
