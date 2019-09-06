Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30
St Patricks Catholic Church (Cowgate)
Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:30
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen (Mowat) HAMILTON

Notice Condolences

Maureen (Mowat) HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Maureen
(nee Mowat) (Edinburgh, High Street)
Peacefully, on August 29, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead. Maureen, aged 79, beloved wife of the late Edward, mum to Karen, Edward and Maggie, loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church (Cowgate), at 12.30 pm, September 23, followed by burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery,
1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Marie Curie Hospice welcomed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.