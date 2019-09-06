|
HAMILTON Maureen
(nee Mowat) (Edinburgh, High Street)
Peacefully, on August 29, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead. Maureen, aged 79, beloved wife of the late Edward, mum to Karen, Edward and Maggie, loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church (Cowgate), at 12.30 pm, September 23, followed by burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery,
1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Marie Curie Hospice welcomed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 6, 2019