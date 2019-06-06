|
REILLY Maureen Ann
(nee Gilhooly) (Edinburgh)
On May 28, 2019, Maureen, beloved wife of Joseph (Pat), dearly beloved
mother of the late Jacqueline and Kevin, adored nano of Louis, Anouk,
Daniel, Leo and Isabella. A funeral mass will be held at St Columbas RC
Church, Upper Gray Street, on Wednesday, June 12, at 11 am, followed by
interment, at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, can be made to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
