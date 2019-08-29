Home

Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Mary (Bud) YOUNG

YOUNG Mary (Bud) (Edinburgh / Longniddry)
Peacefully, at Muirfield Care Home, Gullane, on Friday, August 23, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Terry and Marilyn, and a cherished granny and great-granny to all the family. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, September 4, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2019
