WALKER Mary (Dolly) (formerly Illingworth /
Wardie, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Monday, January 7, 2019, Dolly (late of Securicor and member of Wardie Bowling Club), beloved wife of John and loving mother of Colin and Heather, grandmother of Emma and Holly, mother-in-law of Lindsay and Paul, sister-in-law and auntie. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 15, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
