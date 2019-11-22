|
TRAINER Mary (Maisie) (nee Westwood) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Colinton Nursing Home, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, aged 90 years. Maisie, beloved wife to the late Joe, wonderful mother to Keith, Grahame, Raymond and Fiona. Much loved nana to Sarah, Adam and great-nana to Seamus. Loving sister to Betty, Lily, Sonny and the late Nancy. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, November 30, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Wear something pink if you choose since it was Maisie's favourite colour.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 22, 2019