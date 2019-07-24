Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
TAYLOR Mary (Royston / Granton / Leith)
Suddenly, at The Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on July 17, 2019, Mary, much loved mum of Robert, Nicholas and Ann, beloved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to her family,loving sister to Nicholas, Kay and Jean. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, July 29, at 11 am, to which all are welcome, family flowers only please, if desired donations can be made to Alzheimer Scotland. Bright colours to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2019
