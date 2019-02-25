Home

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
STOTT Mary (nee McWilliams) (Craigentinny / Corstorphine)
Peacefully, in the care of Northgate Manor, on February 21, 2019. Mary, beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Janette and Ronnie, proud granny to Sarah and Craig, great-granny to Anton, Ciaran and Nya. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, February 28, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 25, 2019
