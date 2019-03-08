Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary STAINSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary STAINSBY

Notice Condolences

Mary STAINSBY Notice
STAINSBY Mary (formerly Carson-Jack)
(nee Hunter) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 27, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum to Fiona, mother-in-law to Francesco, devoted grandma to Eilidh, sister-in-law to Norma and aunt to James. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 15, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.