STAINSBY Mary (formerly Carson-Jack)
(nee Hunter) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 27, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum to Fiona, mother-in-law to Francesco, devoted grandma to Eilidh, sister-in-law to Norma and aunt to James. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 15, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
