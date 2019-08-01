Home

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
NEILSON Mary (nee Wynne) (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, late of Niddrie Marischal, Spittal Street and Maxwell Street wife of the late Alex, loving mum of Alex, Marie and the late Bradley. Mother-in-law to Andy and Jean, adored gran to Daryl, loving sister to Pat, loving aunt. Friend to the late Stewart and good friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. Sadly missed.
