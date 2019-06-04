Home

Mary (Molly) McCLUSKEY

McCLUSKEY
Mary (Molly) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Newbyres Village Care Home, Gorebridge, on May 31, 2019, Molly, beloved wife of the late Gus, loving mum to Billy, George and Jim, loved mother-in-law to Freda, Heather and Lyn, adoring gran and great-gran to the family. A Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Penicuik, on Thursday, June 6, at 12.30 pm, then to Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 2 pm, all friends welcome. Family flowers only. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
