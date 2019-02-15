Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00
St Margaret's
Davidson's Mains
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30
Mount Vernon Cemetery
METHVEN Mary (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, aged 91. Mary, beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mum of Tommy, Alan, Rita, Marie and Michael and loving mother-in-law of Mairi, Marion, Michael, Ian, Maureen and the late Davy, granny of nine and great-gran of six. A funeral service will be held at St Margaret's, Davidson's Mains, on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 am and thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery, for 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
