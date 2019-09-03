Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McPHERSON

Notice Condolences

Mary McPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON
Mary (nee Gillerlane) (Prestonfield)
Peacefully at home, on August 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, wee Mary, loving wife of the late Willie, cherished mum of Maureen, Linda, William, June and the late Michael and Anne, adored wee granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 9 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, thereafter for interment to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, at 10 am.
Rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.