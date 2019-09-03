|
|
|
McPHERSON
Mary (nee Gillerlane) (Prestonfield)
Peacefully at home, on August 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, wee Mary, loving wife of the late Willie, cherished mum of Maureen, Linda, William, June and the late Michael and Anne, adored wee granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 9 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, thereafter for interment to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, at 10 am.
Rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019