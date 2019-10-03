Home

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Mary McPARTLIN

Mary McPARTLIN Notice
McPARTLIN Mary (Maisie) (Tollcross) Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, Maisie, beloved daughter of the late John and Agnes, precious sister of Agnes and the late John, James, Susanna and Edward and much loved aunt of the family. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, October 9, at 1 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Flowers if desired, to William Purves Funeral Directors, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019
