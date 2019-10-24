Home

FRAZER Mary Margaret (Port Seton)
Peacefully, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 73. Dearest wife to the late Edward, mother to Michelle, Bridget, Patrick, Carol and Margaret. Nana to Maria, Shannon, Ronan, Amber, Callum and Finlay. Great-nana to Chanelle, Amy, Ryan and Peyton.
Now at peace.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church in Musselburgh on Tuesday, October 29, at 10 am. Followed by a burial at Prestonpans Cemetery at 11 am. Flowers welcome and donations to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019
