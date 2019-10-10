Home

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
Peacefully, at Royston Court Care Home, on Friday, October 4, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Fred, very much loved mum to Jim, formerly of SSEB. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, October 14, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Crohn's & Colitis UK, can be given on retiral of service, if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 10, 2019
