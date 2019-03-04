|
|
|
LAWRENCE Mary
(nee Bleakley) (Leith)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, February 25, 2019, Mary, beloved mum to Elizabeth and son-in-law Tom, loving sister-in-law to Lucy, loving grandmum and great-grandmum to the family. Sadly missed and loved by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 8, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
