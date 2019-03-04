Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Bleakley) LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

Mary (Bleakley) LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE Mary
(nee Bleakley) (Leith)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, February 25, 2019, Mary, beloved mum to Elizabeth and son-in-law Tom, loving sister-in-law to Lucy, loving grandmum and great-grandmum to the family. Sadly missed and loved by all who knew her. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 8, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.