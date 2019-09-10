Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Mary (Findlay) HYSLOP

HYSLOP Mary (nee Findlay) (Roseburn)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on September 1, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Bill and a much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Mary will be sadly missed by many. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, September 13, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations may be given after the service in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2019
