Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium
Main Chapel
HOLGATE Mary (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on October 2, 2019, Mary, beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum to Audrey and Mhairi, devoted grandma to Ross, Charlotte and Zak and dearly loved sister to Elizabeth Ann. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, October 10, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, however a collection will be taken on behalf of the ICU and Ward 105.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 7, 2019
