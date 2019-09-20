Home

Mary (May) HOGG

HOGG Mary (May) (nee Roberts) (Stenhouse)
Peacefully in the care of Colinton Care Home, on Monday, September 16, 2019. May, beloved wife of Bill, cherished mum of Joyce, Diane and the late Linda, proud granny of six grandchildren, great-granny of ten and great-great-granny of two. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, September 26, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made, in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 20, 2019
