GRAY Mary (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 5, 2019, Mary, loving wife of Bob, devoted mother to Angela, mother-in-law to Dougie and gran to Meghan and Joshua. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, July 18, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, but a collection will be held on behalf of Cancer Research. Bright clothes to be worn at Mary's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019