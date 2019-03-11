Home

GIBSON Mary (nee Mitchell) (Edinburgh)
In her 92nd year, peacefully at home, on February 27, 2019, surrounded by her family, Mary, beloved wife of the late William Carnie Gibson (Bill) and formerly Domestic Supervisor at the Western General Hospital. A devoted and much loved mum, granny, aunt, friend and GG to her grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 16, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Wearing black is by choice. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
