FAIRNIE Mary (May) (Whitecraig)
Peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, May, beloved wife of Robert (Bobby), loving mother to Robert and mother-in-law to Jackie, much loved nana to Chloe, Leona, Craig and Tam and a dearly loved great-nana to Rory and Fraser. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 18, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Floral tributes can be sent to M&F Funeral Services, Musselburgh. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
