Home

POWERED BY

Services
M&F Funeral Services
8 Lochend Road South
Musselburgh, Lothian EH21 6DB
0131 653 6177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary FAIRNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (May) FAIRNIE

Notice Condolences

Mary (May) FAIRNIE Notice
FAIRNIE Mary (May) (Whitecraig)
Peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, May, beloved wife of Robert (Bobby), loving mother to Robert and mother-in-law to Jackie, much loved nana to Chloe, Leona, Craig and Tam and a dearly loved great-nana to Rory and Fraser. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, March 18, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Floral tributes can be sent to M&F Funeral Services, Musselburgh. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices