CRAIGENS Mary
(nee McAuley) (Edinburgh)
Passed peacefully, on July 25, 2019, at Drummond Grange Care Home. Mary, loving wife to the late Bill, loving mum, nana, sister, auntie and loving friend to many. Funeral service on Friday, August 9, at St Catherine's RC Church, Gracemount, at 10 am. Followed by burial service at Mount Vernon Cemetery, at 11.15 am. Family flowers only, a retiral collection at the end of service for Drummond Grange Care Home.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019