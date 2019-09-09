|
BEEZER Mary
(nee Morrison) (Penicuik)
Suddenly but peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Western General Hospital, on September 4, 2019, Mary, aged 80 years, loving wife of the late Bob, adored mum of Claire and mother-in-law to Jose. Devoted gran to Natalia and Julian. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, September 16, at 12 noon. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Please feel free to wear something bright.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2019