ARMSTRONG Mary (nee Grozier) (Craigmillar)
Sadly, at home on February 25, 2019, after a short illness, Mary, aged 73 years, (Domestic Supervisor at Edinburgh Sheriff Court), much loved wife of the late Frank, mum, granny, great-granny, sister, niece and auntie to all the family. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 am in Seafield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations can be made at the service in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
