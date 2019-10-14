|
PATON Martha (Bingham)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Martha, (formerly of the X-Ray Department of the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary) loving mum of Archie, Andrew and the late Kevin, loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, October 18, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019