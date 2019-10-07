Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Loretto Chapel
Musselburgh
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Edinburgh
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha MAINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Munro) MAINS

Notice Condolences

Martha (Munro) MAINS Notice
MAINS Martha (nee Munro) (formerly of Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, Martha, aged 88 years. Loving wife to the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Maryjane, Evelyn and the late Jimmy, treasured mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. Sadly missed by us all. A service to be held at Our Lady of Loretto Chapel, Musselburgh at 10 am, on Friday, October 11, 2019, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.