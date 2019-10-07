|
MAINS Martha (nee Munro) (formerly of Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, Martha, aged 88 years. Loving wife to the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Maryjane, Evelyn and the late Jimmy, treasured mother-in-law, granny and great-granny. Sadly missed by us all. A service to be held at Our Lady of Loretto Chapel, Musselburgh at 10 am, on Friday, October 11, 2019, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 7, 2019